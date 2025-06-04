Desjardins Has Positive Outlook of TSE:NA FY2025 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $10.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.50. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.10.

TSE NA opened at C$134.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$125.94. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$105.43 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other news, Director Lynn Loewen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.93 per share, with a total value of C$117,930.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$127.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,310.66. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,509 shares of company stock valued at $413,894. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

