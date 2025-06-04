What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Nordson Q3 Earnings?

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.87. Nordson has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,803,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

