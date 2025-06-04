AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

