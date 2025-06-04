Torrid (CURV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torrid stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:CURV Free Report ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Torrid were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

