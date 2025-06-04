Q3 EPS Estimates for CVE:BLM Decreased by Clarus Securities

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BluMetric Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for BluMetric Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of BLM stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a market cap of C$52.92 million, a PE ratio of 659.25 and a beta of 1.43. BluMetric Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

