Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ball’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

BALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Ball has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $10,935,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ball by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 925.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 182,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

