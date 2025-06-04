What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for TSE:CNQ Q2 Earnings?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.14 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$34.92 and a twelve month high of C$52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.67, for a total transaction of C$446,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$313,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,802. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

