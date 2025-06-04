What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Middleby Q2 Earnings?

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $147.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 249,339 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

