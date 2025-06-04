B. Riley Predicts Weaker Earnings for Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

CGTX stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

