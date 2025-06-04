What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Innventure Q2 Earnings?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innventure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INV. Northland Securities started coverage on Innventure in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

INV stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. Innventure has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innventure during the 1st quarter worth $2,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innventure by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

