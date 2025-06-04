Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Evergy Q2 Earnings

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $212,132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,362,000 after buying an additional 1,439,450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8,154.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 961,780 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $63,444,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

