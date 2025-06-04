Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.
Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
