Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.