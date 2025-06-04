Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
Nano Dimension stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
