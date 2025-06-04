Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $336.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 717.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

