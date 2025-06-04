AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

