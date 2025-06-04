Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.