Allovir (NASDAQ:KLRS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Allovir Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLRS opened at $3.08 on Friday. Allovir has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

