Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of SELF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.03. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage
In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,491.46. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 13.2% during the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.