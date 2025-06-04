Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.03. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,491.46. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 13.2% during the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.