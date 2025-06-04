Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Elong Power Stock Performance

ELPW stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. Elong Power has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elong Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELPW. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Elong Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elong Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Elong Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elong Power

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

