Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.36.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $119.50 on Friday. Itron has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,086 shares of company stock worth $897,298. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.