Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

