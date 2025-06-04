Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.10 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vail Resorts worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

