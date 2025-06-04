Quanex Building Products (NX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of NX opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

