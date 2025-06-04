Quanex Building Products (NX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter.
Quanex Building Products Trading Up 4.9%
Shares of NX opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $34.97.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.