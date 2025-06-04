Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

