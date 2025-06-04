Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

WISE stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $959,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Featured Stories

