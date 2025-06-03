Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,402,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,379. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

