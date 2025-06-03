Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.780-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.0%

HPE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,944,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

