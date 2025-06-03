Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SCWTF remained flat at $585.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.00 and a 200 day moving average of $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $585.00 and a 52 week high of $585.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

