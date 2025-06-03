SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.