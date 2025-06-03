PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 157335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
