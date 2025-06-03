PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 157335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $18,933,000. Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $4,544,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

