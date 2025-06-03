Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 122,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 325,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Trading Up 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.