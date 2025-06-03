PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,098,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 262,571 shares.The stock last traded at $50.78 and had previously closed at $50.80.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7,248.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,136 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,952,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 78,487 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.