Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 245519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.48.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 16.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.29.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$248,958.04. Also, Director Jessica Largent sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$45,659.38. Insiders have sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $419,752 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

