Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 41,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,681. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

