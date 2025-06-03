Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Expands By 21.9%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.6 days.

SES Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. SES has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 83.41%. The firm had revenue of $535.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SES will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

