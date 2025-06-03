ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) were up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.06). Approximately 15,714,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 4,104,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.27.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

