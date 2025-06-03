Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $33.47 during trading on Tuesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
