Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Applied Digital are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, and maintain the physical assets an economy relies on—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports, and communication networks. Because these businesses often operate under regulated tariffs or long-term contracts, they tend to generate predictable cash flows and steady dividends. Investors typically view infrastructure stocks as defensive holdings that offer stable returns and some inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $141.14. 169,889,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,112,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 31,198,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.94. 19,862,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,785,562. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $257.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average of $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.45. 7,055,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,741,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465,207. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

