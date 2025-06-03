Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Hims & Hers Health, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are usually well established, with stable earnings histories, lower volatility than smaller companies, and often pay regular dividends. Investors often include large caps in their portfolios for steady growth and income with relatively lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, hitting $348.90. 75,344,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,947,664. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,889,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,112,438. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.15. 33,298,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,691,204. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,670,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,916,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV traded up $27.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,881,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,607. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,491,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,066,459. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.16. 27,367,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,034,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Read More