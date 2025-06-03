CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang Sells 39,900 Shares

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.46, for a total value of C$1,255,433.55.

Brigette Elizabeth Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.48, for a total transaction of C$1,574,020.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.41, for a total value of C$1,570,465.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 60,100 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$1,875,120.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total transaction of C$10,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

CI Financial Price Performance

CIX remained flat at C$31.46 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,009. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$31.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.88.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.77%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

