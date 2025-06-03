AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 24,508,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,799,375. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

