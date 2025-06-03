Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. 1,386,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,748,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the first quarter valued at about $798,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amentum by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,878,000 after buying an additional 3,334,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amentum by 10,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after buying an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amentum by 56.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,121,000 after buying an additional 3,647,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

