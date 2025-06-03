Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 44011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £125.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

