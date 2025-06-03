Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 378.96 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 368 ($4.99), with a volume of 1652470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($5.01).

The firm has a market cap of £294.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.47.

Marlowe is a leader in business-critical services and software which assure regulatory compliance. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services and software. It is focused on compliance software, eLearning, health & safety, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety & security, water & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.

