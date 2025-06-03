Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 296 ($4.01), with a volume of 103759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.06).
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.3%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.89 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
