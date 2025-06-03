Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 70,149 shares.The stock last traded at $479.81 and had previously closed at $473.39.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,546,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 394,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

