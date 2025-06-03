Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 219,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 56,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 11.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

