Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 107,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Garibaldi Resources Stock Down 8.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
Garibaldi Resources Company Profile
Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.
