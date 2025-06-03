Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PDRDF
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm: A Technical Deep-Dive Confirms the Worst
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.