MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.36. 108,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 117,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

