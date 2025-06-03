Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 1,138,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,912. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,999.84. This trade represents a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 176,478 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 264.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

